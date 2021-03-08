No firm benchmark for repealing health orders in Kentucky, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky (FOX19) - On Monday Gov. Andy Beshear affirmed a position he took last week that Kentucky would “step down” its COVID-19 health orders gradually rather than “ripping off the Band-Aid” all at once.
Beshear announced a small increase of capacity limits on Kentucky businesses last Monday. Days later, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he would rescind all of Ohio’s health orders once the state reaches an incident rate of 50 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks.
Asked during his press briefing whether he would pursue a similar threshold for dropping Kentucky’s health orders, Beshear said Monday he would not.
“We want to see declining cases, declining positivity rates and that the pace of vaccinations continues to increase,” the governor said. “But we are going to do this step-by-step.”
He continued: “With the variants out there, we know there is the threat for [cases] to pick back up. So as the cases step down, we will step down on the restrictions side as well. We will do this thoughtfully and we will do this in steps. I don’t think you just rip off the Band-Aid.”
The governor added Kentucky is “just too close to the end” of the pandemic, with only around 11 weeks until vaccines are widely available for any adult who wants one, per President Joe Biden last week.
“Think about how short of timeframe that is,” Beshear said. “So we will continue to loosen restrictions, but we will do it in mind with being so close to the finish line, we don’t want to leave people behind.”
At least two more cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 have been located in Kentucky.
The first reported cases of the UK variant in Kentucky came in January.
The UK variant is one of three variants causing concern among scientists. It is suspected to be more infectious than the original COVID-19 virus, but there is no evidence yet that it is, by itself, more deadly.
All the same, Kentucky and the country at large are in a “race against time” with the variants, according to Beshear.
“At this point, it is inevitable that [the UK variant] will continue to multiply and expand in Kentucky,” Director of Public Health Dr. Steven Sack said Monday.
Stack added vaccinations and continued compliance with health measures can successfully thwart the new variant as they did the original virus.
Some 845,695 Kentuckians have received their first vaccine dose, or 25 percent of Kentucky adults, according to Beshear.
Some 113,811 Kentuckians received their first doses in the last six days alone.
Visit vaccine.ky.gov for information about whether you qualify to receive the vaccine and where you can get one.
Kentucky recorded just 331 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday and 10 new virus-related deaths.
The case increase is the smallest Kentucky has seen since Sept. 14, 2020. Kentucky has now seen eight consecutive weeks of declining COVID-19 cases for the first time during the pandemic.
“Everything is down,” Beshear said.
Deaths among residents of nursing homes and long-term care communities continue to fall as a share of total deaths with vaccinations in those facilities largely complete, according to Beshear.
After accounting for two-thirds of deaths throughout the pandemic, deaths in those facilities have dropped below a third of currently reported deaths, Beshear said.
Hospitalizations continue to decline as well.
Currently 539 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 161 are in ICUs and 82 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate, a leading indicator of the virus, is also falling. The current rate is 4.06 percent.
Meanwhile, no Northern Kentucky counties are ‘red’ on the state’s incident rate map for the first time in 2021.
