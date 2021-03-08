Kayaker found unresponsive in Hueston Woods marina, authorities say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A kayaker was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital Monday evening after an incident at Hueston Woods State Park, according to Butler County Dispatch.
The man suffered injuries after falling off his kayak in the park marina, dispatch says.
The man was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water, According to the our media partners at the Enquirer.
He was taken by Medflight to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford, the Enquirer reports.
