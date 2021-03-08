Man shot in Walnut Hills hotel, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 8, 2021 at 4:51 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 4:51 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an overnight shooting at a Walnut Hills hotel.

A male was found shot in the leg inside SpringHill Suites by Marriott Cincinnati Midtown at 610 Eden Park Dr. about 1;30 a.m. Monday.

The suspects fled the scene, according to initial emergency communication reports.

The victim is expected to recover, police say. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

