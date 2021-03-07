Milder weather in store this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Say hello to some springtime temperatures! We’ll stay mostly clear overnight as lows drop to around 30 degrees prior to sunrise. Monday promises to be sunny with a nice southwest wind, which will help boost temperatures into the low 60s across the Tri-State. That’s about 10 degrees above normal.
More of the same comes our way on Tuesday. However, you’ll notice an increase in cloud cover heading into midweek. Look for partly sunny conditions on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Our next good chance at rain comes ahead of a front on Wednesday, cranking up the winds to between 15 and 20 mph. Rain showers could develop late on Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Friday brings a chance for showers as well and a return to 50 degree temperatures by the weekend.
