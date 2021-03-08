Millennium Hotel demo set to begin

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Demolition of the Millennium Hotel is expected to begin the week of March 15, according to the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority.
The 872-room hotel will be torn down piece by piece and is expected to be completed in June of 2022.
“Crews remain focused on the safe and efficient abatement of asbestos and removal of universal waste and residual furniture, fixtures and equipment. When the building has been cleared and the demolition permits have been issued, demolition will begin, tentatively scheduled for the week of March 15,” Port Vice President of Communications and Marketing Tom Millikin said.
Due to the proximity of neighboring buildings, Port officials ruled out partial implosion, developing a timeline that starts with environmental remediation and asbestos removal, according to Millikin.
Regarding what’s next for the site, Millikin says negotiations and investigations continue, but no decisions have been made.
“Our plans are to build a hotel on the site. Beyond that, we can’t discuss details on the redevelopment until funding sources are identified,” Millikin said.
The Millennium, the largest hotel downtown, closed Dec. 31, 2019.
