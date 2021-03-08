NBA unveils logo for 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - We now know what the logo will look like for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Released by the NBA early Monday morning, the logo is inspired by Cleveland, where the game will take place on Feb. 20 next year.
The wine and gold color scheme should look familiar to basketball fans in Cleveland; it’s the same colors the Cavaliers use.
The Terminal Tower is prominently featured on both the main and secondary logos.
Three stars on the primary logo represent the three NBA All-Star games Cleveland has hosted: 1981 at Richfield Coliseum, 1997 in Gund and in 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
2022 will mark the NBA’s 71st All-Star Game.
