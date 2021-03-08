New Bengals jerseys possibly leaked online

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two online posts Sunday might have just given Cincinnati Bengals fans a look at the team’s new jerseys.
The posts appeared Sunday afternoon showing two Joe Burrow jerseys. One of them mostly orange and the other primarily black.
A black Burrow jersey with orange stripes, basically a color reversal of the one above, also appeared online Sunday.
The jerseys include Paul Brown’s signature on the inside of the collar.
Now, it’s not clear if these are in fact the real deal or not.
It should be noted though that the jerseys do pass the eye test for authenticity.
The NFL tag inside the jersey is correct. A closer look at it, and you will see “made in Guatemala,” which is a major key.
Nike makes its jerseys in Guatemala and Honduras.
The Bengals announced back in January they would have some new looks for the upcoming season.
When they made the announcement a few months ago the only hint they offered up was the team would have “new stripes.”
Running back Joe Mixon might be one of the few who saw the jerseys already.
In January, Mixon quote tweeted the Bengals jersey announcement video with “It’s Lit,” followed by a smirking facing and fire emoji.
The Bengals will officially unveil the new uniforms in the spring.
The jerseys are not the first changes for the 2021-22 season to possibly leak.
A tweet from the Bengals’ official Twitter account last month might have given fans a look at a Ring of Honor in Paul Brown Stadium.
The tweet appeared to show the surnames of quarterback Ken Anderson, defensive lineman Tim Krumrie and offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz hung below a press box in Paul Brown Stadium.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.