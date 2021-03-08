New Bengals jerseys possibly leaked online

FILE—In this file photo from Sept. 13, 2020, players walk out to the field before at Paul Brown stadium that is devoid of fans to start warming up before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers, in Cincinnati. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a warning against Ohioans gathering for big events like weddings and funerals, while defending a decision to boost the number of fans allowed to attend NFL games in the state. The governor also said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 that even as cases rise in the state, the economy won't be shut down again. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Source: Aaron Doster)