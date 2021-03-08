NKU announces plans for in-person commencement ceremonies

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky University will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.
The university announced on Monday the commencement ceremonies for May 2021 graduates will happen and it will be in-person.
The outdoor ceremonies are scheduled for May 7-9 on NKU’s campus.
School President Dr. Ashish Vaidya said the decision for in-person commencements was done so following talks Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
NKU said they will also honor all of the 2020 graduates at their own ceremony.
Here is the schedule for May ceremonies:
- May 7 at 5 p.m. - Commencement for Chase College of Law
- May 8 at 10 a.m. - Commencement for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education
- May 8 at 3 p.m. - Commencement for the Haile/US Bank College of Business and College of Informatics
- May 9 at 10 a.m. - Commencement for the College of Health and Human Services
- May 9 at 3 p.m. - Commencement for May, August, and December 2020 graduates
All of the above ceremonies will be held rain or shine on the field of NKU’s soccer complex, the school announced.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.