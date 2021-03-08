Ohio reports single-day increase of 735 new COVID-19 cases

Covid-19 vaccines in Ohio surpass total cases. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams | March 7, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 7:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 978,471 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 735 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

“Only verified mortality data is listed. This information is not available daily, and is updated approximately twice per week as data is received. Of the 752 deaths being reported today, 428 are deaths of Ohio residents who died out of state. Other states do not send these death certificates to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule and therefore fluctuations will be reflected in reported mortality data. Deaths are assigned to their appropriate date of death.”

An additional 142,113 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 50,881 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 7,207 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

