Protesters still demanding justice ahead of 1 year mark of Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - March 13 marks the week Breonna Taylor’s life ended and protesters said they plan to have a week filled with events to honor Taylor.
One protester, Aprile Hearn said her motivation for marching for nearly 10 months now is because of her daughter.
“I think about my daughter” Hearn said. “I have a daughter that’s 21, that could have easily had been my household.”
Hearn said she still hasn’t seen the change she wants to see.
“They won’t pick up any charges for the officers, but they find ways to charge the protesters all the time,” Hearne added.
Protesters want to see all three officers who were involved in the shooting on March 13th arrested and charged for the death of Breonna Taylor, and they said they will continue occupying the streets until they feel like justice is served.
