Reds bringing back fan cutouts for 2021 season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reds fans have a chance to be at Great American Ball Park even if they won’t be there physically.
The Reds are once again giving fans the chance to have their picture on a cardboard cutout that will be seated in GABP.
With a $100 donation to the Reds Community Fund, fans can get their own cardboard cutout seated in the stands. If purchased by March 24, the Reds say the cutout is guaranteed to be in the ballpark for Opening Day on April 1.
The $100 Fan Cutout MVP package includes:
- Fan photo cutout
- Reds bobblehead and more
- Reds & Reds Community Fund hat
- Reds license plate holder
- Reds Can Coolie and more
Cutouts will be in the ballpark during the 2021 regular season located in select seating sections, but fans cannot pick the location.
Fans will be allowed at GABP this season.
Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced the Reds are allowed to have 30% fan capacity.
Fans will be required to wear masks, unless drinking or eating, and will be in pod-style seating.
Here are some other guidelines the Reds will implement this season:
- All tickets will be issued digitally via the MLB Ballpark app to allow for contactless entry.
- Contactless and cashless forms of payment at concessions and merchandise stands.
- New bag policy prohibiting backpacks.
The Reds will host the NL Central rival St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day.
