Summer camp, scholarship opportunities with Cincy Parks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is time to sign up for Summer Camp with Cincinnati Parks.
There are eight weeks of camp this summer, and you can sign up for one entire week.
“The sooner you can get online to sign up the better because these camps go quickly, and people really love them,” says Jennifer Harten, Explore Nature! Manager Cincy Parks.
They are also recruiting teens for their councilors in-training volunteer program.
“They assist the councilors that do the programming every day in the summer,” says Harten.
They are encouraging parents who qualify to apply for scholarships as well.
“Our Parks Foundation has funded 40 scholarships, so we hold back one scholarship spot for each camp,” says Harten.
If you would like to sign up for Summer Camp with Cincinnati Parks, click here.
