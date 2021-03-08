Temperatures Warming Into The 60′s Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for mostly clear skies Monday morning as lows drop into upper 20s prior to sunrise. Monday promises to be sunny with a nice southwest wind, which will help boost temperatures into the low 60s across the Tri-State. That’s about 10 degrees above normal.
More of the same comes our way on Tuesday. Temperatures near 65 on Tuesday and by Wednesday we will approach 68 degrees. However, you’ll notice an increase in cloud cover heading into midweek. Look for partly sunny conditions on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Our next good chance at rain comes ahead of a front on Wednesday night, cranking up the winds to between 15 and 20 mph. Rain showers develop before dawn on Thursday and continue until early Friday. The upcoming weekend look for shower chances and a return to 50 degree temperatures.
