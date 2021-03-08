Three deadly shootings reported across Louisville in two hour span

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD was stretched across the city Sunday night after a series of shootings claimed three lives.
The first shooting was reported around 830 pm, then left three people were killed before 11 pm.
LMPD says the first call came in for a shooting near an apartment complex on Patton Court.
They found a woman down in the courtyard of the complex. LMPD says they tried to take life-saving measures but weren’t able to save the woman.
LMPD’s Public Information Officer Alicia Smiley told WAVE 3 News they can’t solve these crimes without help from the community.
“It’s very important that we bring some sense of justice to family and friends who are out here tonight. You can see and hear there are a number of people who are extremely upset.” Smiley Said.
Then around 10 pm, a massive police presence showed up for another shooting at the 900 block of Esquire Alley.
Police said they found a person shot in the area.
That victim was taken to the University of Louisville hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.
Police said it’s unclear how old that victim is.
The third shooting happened at 41st and Broadway. LMPD was called to that scene around 1030.
The victim found there was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Right now LMPD doesn’t believe any of the three shootings are related.
Anyone with information in any of the three shootings is asked to call the anonymous tip-line at 574 - LMPD.
