UC boosting financial aid for some students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thanks to COVID-19 relief funds, some more funding is on the way for University of Cincinnati students already receiving need-based financial aid.
More than 12,000 students will benefit from this process.
“Some of them will save it towards tuition for summer and fall,” said UC Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Jack Miner. “But many of them will save it for rent, computers, other things that they just need to live their lives.”
These grants will begin showing up in student accounts on March 8 according to Miner.
$11.5 million will be distributed to students through this program, thanks to federal stimulus funding.
Another $200,000 will be allocated to the Bearcat Emergency fund and emergency assistance fund that is open to any UC Student due to accident, illness, death of a family member, temporary housing, or food need.
“Students will start receiving this today [March 8],” said Miner. “Every student that is receiving it will receive it this week. So again, it’s not nice that it’s something you don’t have to apply. That it’s something that goes to you based on the information we already know.”
Approximately 6,600 students will receive an additional $1,000, and 6,250 students will receive an additional $750.
