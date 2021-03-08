Ohioans 50+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting March 11

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state has again expanded eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine.
Starting Thursday, those with Type 2 diabetes, end-stage renal disease, and those 50 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.
On Monday, the governor visited another vaccination site where he announced that the state’s centralized registration site is now active.
The state-developed site is the next step in making the vaccine and immunization appointments more accessible for Ohioans through the use of the centralized scheduling portal.
“Ohioans can use the tool to determine if they are eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule appointments, and receive updates and reminders. As of this morning, there were thousands of appointments available through the tool,” DeWine said.
[You can access the portal here]
“As we continue to receive more vaccines, having a centralized scheduling website will streamline the process, reduce data lags, and provide real-time information on vaccination progress across the state,” said Gov. DeWine.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 979,725 cases and 17,656 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.
DeWine ordered that all flags on public grounds in the state be flown at half staff on Tuesday, March 9.
Tuesday marks one year since the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Ohio.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.