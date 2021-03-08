Westwood stabbing sends 2 to hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A stabbing in Westwood sent two people to the hospital overnight, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Veazey Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.
They said they found two victims with stab wounds.
The victims were taken to a local hospital.
The case remains under investigation.
No arrests or suspect information was released.
