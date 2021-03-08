Westwood stabbing sends 2 to hospital

Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 8, 2021 at 4:45 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 4:45 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A stabbing in Westwood sent two people to the hospital overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Veazey Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

They said they found two victims with stab wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

No arrests or suspect information was released.

