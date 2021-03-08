Woman identified as pedestrian hit, killed in Madison Township

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The identity of the pedestrian, who died after she was hit by a vehicle in Madison Township, has been released.
Linda Biser, 70, of Middletown was identified by the Butler County Coroner’s Office as the victim.
A Butler County sheriff’s deputy says they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday about an accident on Route 122 near the Madison Inn.
Biser died from traumatic injuries about an hour later, the coroner’s report showed Monday.
It is unclear how the accident happened, according to the deputy.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was still investigating the cause of the accident as of Sunday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
