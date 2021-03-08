Woman sentenced for ’07 murder to be released on probation, court documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman says she wants justice for her daughter’s father as his accused killer is set to be released from prison.
Nikki Hamilton says the person responsible for Michael Brantley’s death is being released from prison earlier than the original sentence.
Hamilton is speaking out for the first time in years after learning Auria Morales, who was charged with murder and conspiracy in connection with Michael’s death, will be released from prison on March 30.
“We need justice for Michael, we need justice for my daughter, we need justice,” said Hamilton.
Morales was sentenced to 15 years to life but is being released on probation after serving 14 years, according to court documents.
“Even though she served those 14 years, 14 years he’s not alive. He won’t be alive,” Hamilton said. “I feel like if they’re going to let her off based off a plea deal offered during the sentence, that’s not fair. We have to fight for his justice because if not, senseless murders will continue to happen if the killers know they don’t have to talk, know they’ll one day get out and enjoy freedom.”
Mikayla Brantley, Michael’s daughter, was only two years old when her father was killed.
Her father’s life was cut short when he died from gunshot wounds in March 2007.
This left Mikayla to grow up without her dad, which caused pain, heartache, and anger.
“It’s not fair. It’s not fair to me, not fair to my mom, not fair to my dad,” Mikayla said. “My whole life I grew up wondering where he was, and it wasn’t like he wasn’t there; he just couldn’t be here because of her [Morales] and I was angry a lot. I spent so many times crying to my mom. She’s been there with me the whole time, but it hurts, it hurts. I don’t like the fact that she can be able to just get out.”
Knowing Morales will be walking out of prison, while her father will not ever come back, brings pain for Mikayla.
“It’s been so many things that I missed out on because he wasn’t here,” Mikayla said. “My future kids will never have a grandfather. He will never get to walk me down the aisle. There’s just so much stuff I missed out on, and it makes me angry because she can get out and walk free, and he can’t come back. He’s never going to be able to come back, and it hurts. It hurts.”
Nikki and Mikayla plan on holding a memorial on March 27, which is the anniversary of Michael’s death.
