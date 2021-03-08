1 year later, New Prospect Baptist Church returns to in-person worship

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - New Prospect Baptist Church in Roselawn returned to in-person worship service Sunday. Exactly 1 year since their doors were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many people are very cautious, as we would expect but many others are eager to get reconnected, being inside the building, be inside the sanctuary and engage in worship together,” said Pastor James Wilson.
They say they are doing their part to make sure everyone is safe who attends.
“We removed about 50 percent capacity inside the sanctuary and the chairs that are remaining are spaced apart from the left and right and also behind and in front of you,” said Wilson.
Although the building was closed for the past year to in-person activities, the church maintained its service to the community.
The church hosted a vaccination site about 4 weeks ago which they say was very well attended.
“So it’s really rewarding to see the smiles, we are not able to embrace and hug or those kind of things that we have done in the past but everyone is really excited to see each other and be together once again,” says Wilson.
