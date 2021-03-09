Bethel mayor withdraws charges against police chief over 2020 protests, pandemic

BETHEL, Ohio (FOX19) - Detente at last.
Bethel Mayor Jay Noble says he has “reconsidered” administrative charges against the village’s chief of police related to last summer’s George Floyd protests.
A memo from Noble notifies Police Chief Steve Teague the administrative charges will be dismissed in favor of a written reprimand, to be reviewed and discussed upon Teague’s return to work.
The memo, dated Monday, March 8, also notifies Teague he should return from paid administrative leave the same day. The chief being out of town on Monday, however, Noble advises Teague he may use a vacation day for his absence and return to work Tuesday.
Noble filed 11 administrative charges against Teague on Feb. 4, faulting the chief for his performance during the protests and seeking to remove him from office.
Teague was put on paid administrative leave after an independent review of the protests found the department was overwhelmed and that the chief should have sought help from nearby law enforcement agencies.
The review pointed to Teague’s use of force with a stun gun. It also criticized his overall leadership style over the six-person department during the pandemic.
Teague responded at the time that the mayor was using him as a “scapegoat.”
The protests touched off in June 2020 toward the end of Cincinnati’s own protests over the death of George Floyd. Protesters and counter protesters gathered, with at least one physical altercation resulting.
The village of 2,700 was put in the region’s media spotlight — and under its microscope.
“If you would’ve asked me a week ago if any of this would come to Bethel, I would’ve said never,” Teague told FOX19 NOW last summer. “I’m still kind of in shock of it being here.”
