CancerFree KIDS’ Night for the Fight goes virtual

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High school students across Cincinnati and beyond are raising money for kids with cancer this week.
The goal is to raise $300,000 and they are well on their way.
Usually, CancerFree KIDS’ Night for the Fight fundraiser is an in-person, 12-hour event at Cintas Center.
Due to the pandemic, the ninth annual event is all virtual this year.
“Just because there’s a pandemic going on doesn’t mean that cancer stops,” explains CancerFree KIDS’ Executive Director Jill Brinck. “And while it’s bad, we’re in a bad situation, many of them [high school students] lost key events in their high school years but recognizing that kids that are battling cancer during COVID have it way worse than they do.”
High school students had to raise a minimum of $125 to participate. All of the money stays local to help fund pediatric cancer research.
“It’s gotten really competitive,” adds Brinck.” We have about 84 teams competing actively right now and in three days they’ve submitted over 3,000 different mission completions.”
All week, student teams compete in scavenger hunt-style challenges. The 250 challenges range from mission-oriented to fun activities.
“Forty-six kids are diagnosed every day with cancer every day,” explains Brinck, “So, one of the missions was putting 46 shirts on. My favorites are the ones that are giving back in nature. So, we have delivering food to a food pantry or do a chore without being asked to do it and take a picture.”
The competition ends Saturday, so you still have time to donate and help kids like Hannah. Just follow this link.
