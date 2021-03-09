Chronic Wasting Disease found in another Ohio deer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Another case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been confirmed in the state by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer and other similar species such as mule deer, elk, and moose, ODNR says.
The latest case was identified in a wild white-tailed deer in Wyandot County, according to the ODNR.
The mature doe was harvested in January during a controlled hunt on the Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area refuge.
Symptoms of CWD include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. The disease is fatal, and there is no known treatment or vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
ODNR says the second case of CWD was identified less than two miles from where the initial case was found in December of last year.
The first positive case came from a white-tailed deer in Wyandot County northwest of Columbus.
The CDC says of the disease’s transmission:
“Once introduced into an area or farm, the CWD protein is contagious within deer and elk populations and can spread quickly. Experts believe CWD prions can remain in the environment for a long time, so other animals can contract CWD from the environment even after an infected deer or elk has died.”
There is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans, ODNR says in citing the CDC.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.