DeWine orders flags at half-staff for anniversary of Ohio’s first reported COVID case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all flags on public grounds be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset statewide Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the first cases of coronavirus in Ohio.
He said Monday he will issue a proclamation marking March 9 as a day of remembrance.
The state also is planning for a memorial grove for one of Ohio’s state parks to commemorate those who have died during the pandemic.
On March 9, 2020, DeWine declared a state of emergency after the state reported three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County.
As of Monday, Ohio has reported 979,725 total cases and 17,502 deaths, according to the latest figures released by the Ohio Department of Health.
Recently, however, three vaccines have been approved for use in the U.S.
DeWine and state health officials are starting to lift some restrictions and layout guidelines for getting back to normal.
He said last week if the state reports less than 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks in a row, all public health orders, including a mask mandate, will be lifted.
On Monday, DeWine announced the state will expanded begin administering the vaccine to Ohioans 50 and older and those with Type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease.
