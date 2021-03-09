Experience ‘Ice World’ at Warren County Fairgrounds this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - For one weekend only, Warren County Fairgrounds will be home to “Ice World.”
The drive-thru will immerse you in displays sculpted from 50,000 pounds of ice. More than 50 unique ice sculptures will be hand-carved.
“Ice World is a unique concept created in response to current COVID restrictions. This event will bring joy to Southern Ohio residents with something safe and family-friendly to do in this time of uncertainty,” Owner of Rock On Ice Greg Butauski said.
Ice World will be held at the Warren County Fairgrounds March 18-20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online here.
