Fairfield schools to host mental health summit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fairfield City Schools will host a free Virtual Mental Health Summit Tuesday, March 9.
“Mental Health and Coping During COVID-19” is the topic of the free virtual mental health summit hosted by the Fairfield City School District and other resource providers.
The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and will be in a Zoom meeting format.
The discussion will focus on the impact that COVID-19 has had on mental health and the resources available in the community.
It is sponsored by the FCSD, St. Joseph Orphanage, ChildFocus, Mercy Health, Beckett Springs, the Fairfield Prevention Coalition, and Butler Behavior Health.
This event is part of an ongoing annual series of mental health forums open to all.
To join this virtual session please email Marla Mays at mays_m@fairfieldcityschools.com and Zoom log-in information will be provided.
