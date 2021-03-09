Norwood man’s death in house fire leaves friends, community shocked

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Members of the Norwood community are mourning a 34-year-old who died early Saturday in a house fire.
Curtis Seed was pronounced dead at the two-alarm blaze in the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Days later, members of the community are rallying to help Seed’s family get through this difficult time.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Kristi Henry, one of Seed’s friends, told FOX19 NOW Monday. “I was in shock.”
“Huge shock,” echoed Sara Bedell. “Very sad.”
Bedell is manager at The Wood Bar, located down the street from where the fire happened. She says Seed visited a lot.
“He was all around a very good guy,” Bedell said. “A very good father and family-oriented. He was just all around a good guy.”
Henry says she saw him at the bar just a few hours before the fire broke out. “I had just talked to him.”
She continued: “He was a kind person, always kind to me. He was a lot of fun. He was a good father. He loved his kids and he was a hard worker.”
Fire crews said they arrived to the fully-involved house fire around 3 a.m. Saturday. Then someone outside the blaze told them another person was trapped inside.
Seed was a father of two teenage sons, according to those who knew him. One of those sons was home during the blaze, but friends say Beed was able to get him out. The other son was not at home.
The fire also hospitalized two others, including a firefighter.
The firefighter reportedly sustained minor injuries. The condition of the second person hospitalized was not available as of this writing.
Norwood fire officials are still trying to figure out what sparked the blaze.
Seed’s friends say he spent a lot of time helping others in the community. The community hopes to repay the effort Saturday.
Bedell says The Wood Bar will host a fundraiser with a gift basket raffle to help the family with funeral and other expenses. The bar’s owner will match all donations. All proceeds will go to the family.
