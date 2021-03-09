KSP searching for 3 teenage runaways in NKY

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Authorities in Northern Kentucky are searching for three teenage boys they say ran away from home in Ashland and may have been spotted locally.
The teens allegedly stole a car from the Ashland area, then ditched it in Campbell County.
Authorities are searching for:
- Daniel Garcia, 16, described as 5′6″ and 170 lbs.;
- Landon Wilson, 15, described as 5′3″ and 130 lbs.; and
- Cole Haynes, 13, described as 5′3″ and 130 lbs.
The boys are missing from the Ramey Estep facility in Ashland. The facility provides treatment and foster care services for kids committed by the Department of Community Based Services and the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The family of Cole Haynes tells FOX19 NOW they just want Cole and the other teens founds safely.
Kentucky State Police say their biggest challenge finding the teens is the fact that they are so far away from where they first fled.
If you see the teens, you’re urged to call KSP Post 5 at (502) 532-6363.
