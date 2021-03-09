Lawmakers to unveil legislation changing Ohio’s report card system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown’s school superintendent is expected to join other educators and lawmakers this week as they unveil new legislation they say will improve Ohio’s report card system.
Superintendent Marion Styles is scheduled to attend a news conference Wednesday as the proposed bill is announced at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
State. Reps. Don Jones, R-Freeport, and Phil Robinson, D-Solon, say their bill will eliminate the use of the “A” through “F” grade system if it becomes law, according to a news release from the state lawmakers.
It also would make other fixes on the state report card in order to change the current system “from one of flawed metrics and punitive measures to a document that schools, parents and communities can use to properly assist them in making any necessary improvements and ensure Ohio’s school children are receiving the highest quality education possible,” the release states.
Other school officials expected to attend the news conference are:
- Dave Axner, executive director of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators
- Richard Lewis, chief executive officer of the Ohio School Board Association
- Jim Rowan, executive director of the Ohio Association of School Business Officials
- Cameron Ryba, superintendent of Strongsville City Schools.
