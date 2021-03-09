Man arrested in Norwood hit-skip that put 16-year-old girl in ICU

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Police arrested a man Monday on charges related to a Norwood hit-skip from January.
Jeffrey Young, 65, was indicted last week on two counts of failure to stop after a crash.
The incident happened Jan. 4 around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Montgomery Road and Norwood Avenue.
The vicitm, a 15-year-old girl, was admitted into the ICU with a serious head injury, police said at the time.
The teen was in a crosswalk and had the right of way when she was hit.
Norwood Lt. Ron Murphy spoke to FOX19 NOW after the crash about the girl’s family, saying the girl was walking to work when the crash occurred.
“They’re heartbroken,” Murphy said.
