Man charged with robbing Lockland bank

LOCKLAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A 52-year-old man is under arrest on charges he robbed a Lockland bank Monday.
Christopher Duke is held without bond on a robbery charge at the Hamilton County jail.
According to court records, Duke passed a note stating ‘Give me all the money,’ to a teller at the U.S. Bank on Williams Street.
The teller refused to give him money and told him to “get out,” according to a recording of a 911 call.
Duke is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
