Murder weapon used in store owner’s death recovered during East Price Hill chase, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The gun used in the murder of a store owner in Madeira has been found, according to police.
Madeira police Chief Dave Schaefer says the weapon was recovered when officers and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives pulled over a vehicle on Sunday on Blanchard Avenue in East Price Hill.
Chief Schaefer says Lamond Johnson, 35, led officers on a brief chase and at one point drove his vehicle into an ATF agent’s car.
Johnson got out of the vehicle, started running, and pulled out a gun, the chief says. An agent fired a shot but the chief says no one was hit.
Officers then searched the car Johnson was driving and found another gun under the driver’s seat, according to Chief Schaefer.
He says ballistics connected that gun to the murder investigation of 68-year-old Roop Chand Gupta at Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road on Feb. 9.
Johnson admitted to knowing the gun was in the car and he said it was his, according to court records.
Records show the gun was reported stolen from Dayton.
Chief Schaefer says he knows that Johnson was at Madeira Beverage the night Gupta was killed but investigators still need to determine who pulled the trigger.
“The Murder of Mr. Gupta is a tragedy for all involved. We know the public wants to know more, which is why we are moving quickly to continue our investigation. We will provide as much information as we can when it is appropriate to do so,” Schaefer said in a news release.
A judge set Johnson’s bond at a little more $1M on Tuesday for felonious assault, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon while under disability, firearms in a motor vehicle, and obstructing official business in connection with the March 7 incident, according to court records.
In addition, records show Johnson did have an active warrant for his arrest following a parole violation.
Johnson is not allowed to possess a gun following a 2005 rape conviction, according to the court.
