Skyline worker retires after 35 years

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Skyline worker with more than 35 years of experience is now retiring.
Mr. Sparks started working at the Fairfield location in June of 1985.
Even after all these years, he says he still loves to order a 3-way.
“He loves it they’ve been so good to him throughout the years. The customers and all the staff - they’ve just been wonderful,” his mother said.
Mr. Sparks says he plans to spend his free time painting.
