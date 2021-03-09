Sunny skies and upper 60′s Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mild morning in the upper 30′s Tuesday. Look for a high temperature of 68 degrees. That’s about 19 degrees above normal. Wednesday looks about the same but cloud cover will be increasing.
Rain arrives as scattered showers Thursday and we have at least a few showers in the forecast into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. The sky will clear Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures near normal in the low 50′s.
Another system arrives Monday and it will bring rain with a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon into Tuesday afternoon
