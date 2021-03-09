Contests
Trader Joe’s sets opening date for first Northern Kentucky store

The store will host an on-site hiring event on Friday, July 9.
Trader Joe's Kenwood, the first Cincinnati-based store for the Boston company, will be joined...
Trader Joe's Kenwood, the first Cincinnati-based store for the Boston company, will be joined by a new store in Crestview Hills.(Liz Dufour/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Greater Cincinnati’s newest Trader Joe’s will open to the public July 16 at 8 a.m., company officials revealed Thursday.

The location will be Kentucky’s third and Northern Kentucky’s fist.

It’s located in the Crestview Town Center inside the former Joseph-Beth Booksellers.

The bookstore closed in May 2020 partly due to COVID-19, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

The company says the 13,400-sq.ft. store will feature colorful artwork that pays tribute to local landmarks and attractions, including the Roebling Suspension Bridge, Newport Aquarium, Big Bone Lick State Park and the Florence Water Tower.

The store will host an on-site hiring event on Friday, July 9 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Potential candidates unable to attend the event are still encouraged to apply in-person, anytime during normal business hours, or online at www.traderjoes.com/careers.

Greater Cincinnati’s only other Trader Joe’s location is in Kenwood.

