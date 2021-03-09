Trader Joe’s in Northern Kentucky? Grocery chain files notice of new location

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Trader Joe’s appears to be headed to the Crestview Town Center.
After months of buzz surrounding the grocery chain’s rumored arrival in Northern Kentucky, the company filed legal notice of two license applications in the Kenton County Recorder last week.
The Boston-based company will apply for a retail package license and a liquor license by April 30.
Northern Kentucky’s first Trader Joe’s, the new store will be located at 2785 Dixie Highway inside a 20,000 sq.-ft. space that formerly housed Joseph-Beth Booksellers.
The bookstore closed in May 2020 partly due to COVID-19, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
River City News reports demolition has already begun at the former Joseph-Beth site.
