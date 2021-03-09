Update: Missing Butler County man with dementia found safe

UPDATE: Sol Fahuna was found safe by Springfield Township Police Department early Tuesday.
Earlier story:
HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A statewide Missing Adult Alert is in effect for a 67-year-old Butler County man with dementia and “other serious medical conditions.”
Sol Fahuna was last seen about10 a.m. Monday driving away from his home on GIlmore Road in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Fehuna stands 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 195 pounds and has black hair and green eyes.
He was driving a yellow 1980 Mercedes Benz with Ohio license plate HDJ3429.
The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office: 513-785-1300, or 911.
