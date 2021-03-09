WATCH: Police chase through Warren County ends in fiery crash

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released new dash camera video of a chase that ended in a fiery crash.
The video gives a good look at what happened before the pickup police were chasing crashed into this pile of rubble and took down some powerlines.
The driver, Anothony Dill was taken to Atrium in Middletown to be treated for injuries including broken, dislocated, and fractured bones, according to the sheriff’s office.
