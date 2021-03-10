App serves as one-stop-shop to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you have been waiting or struggling to find an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s an app that could help.
The Armor Vax app can help cut down on some of the frustrations when it comes to scheduling the vaccine appointment.
The app is available in the Apple Store and Google Play and searches for an appointment within a 40-mile radius of your location.
After creating a profile on the app, you will be asked a series of health history questions before being taken to a list of available appointments.
Instead of trying to search on a lot of different websites, the Armor Vax app acts as a one-stop-shop.
Tri-State health departments and pharmacies have a backlog of people to call for their vaccine. An app like Armor Vax allows people to schedule an appointment themselves.
Even though the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County are part of this program, Armor Vax is not geographically specific.
Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in Lawrenceburg, or Falmouth, or Batavia. As long as you are willing to make the drive, you can set up an appointment.
