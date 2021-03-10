Cincinnati police searching for missing woman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Feb. 19.
Police say Beverly Gallagher was last seen near the Queensgate-West End area.
According to police, she is in poor mental health and is homeless. She may be trying to get to FLorida.
Gallagher is described as 5′5″, 130 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 513-765-1212.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.