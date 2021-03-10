Cincinnati Zoo euthanizes Lucy the bearcat

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s longtime bearcat ambassador Lucy died Wednesday.
The animal care staff made the “hard but humane” decision to euthanize Lucy after a year-long battle with cancer, according to Michelle Curley, communications director at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.
Lucy served as the bearcat ambassador to the University of Cincinnati from 2008-2019, Curley says, endearing herself to students and fans across more than 200 games.
Lucille stepped in as Lucy’s replacement in October 2019.
“After retiring from campus life,” Curley wrote in a message to zoo members, “Lucy enjoyed spending time in her tree limb-filled habitat eating her favorite foods and spending time with her caregivers.”
