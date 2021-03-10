Crews to continue search Thursday for missing bodies of James and Nylo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Crews will continue searching for the bodies of 6-year-old James Hutchinson and 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore on Thursday.
Hutchinson’s mother, Brittany Gosney, 29, first reported her son missing in late Feb. but then confessed to killing him when she tried to abandon him., Middletown police said.
Police say James was murdered by his own mother, who threw his body in the river. According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, she claimed she was pressured to do so by her boyfriend, James Hamilton.
Court documents say Gosney is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Hamilton is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
A judge set Gosney’s bond at $1 million Monday, while Hamilton’s bond is set at $100,000.
About two months before James’ death was the death of Nylo Lattimore.
The 3-year-old was originally reported missing on Dec. 4. His mother was stabbed and killed on Dec. 11, according to Cincinnati police.
Desean Brown, 20, has since been charged in connection with her death.
Nyteisha’s body was found in a bag along the Ohio River near the Purple People Bridge on Dec. 12, according to a source. Police found a stroller nearby that family members say belonged to Nyteisha.
According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, Brown killed Nylo after his mother’s death, but before disposing of her body.
He then put Nylo into the Ohio River alive, Deters said.
Crews have been searching for his body ever since.
Brown is held without bond in the Hamilton County Justice Center and is now facing the death penalty.
A larger search with boats, dive team, dogs, horses and ground searchers will be out Saturday.
