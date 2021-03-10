Crosswalk murals coming to Price Hill business district, designs requested

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The issue of pedestrian safety is as pressing in Price Hill as it is in anywhere in Cincinnati, and now community leaders are asking for your help to do something about it.
They’re hoping they can bolster local businesses — and draw new ones to the area — in the process.
More than a quarter of East Price Hill residents don’t have access to a car. That’s according to East Price Hill Community Council President Sheila Rosenthal, who adds pedestrian safety has been one of EPHIA’s biggest concerns going back several years.
“We have a lot of people on foot in our business district,” Rosenthal said.
The East Price Hill business district is centered around the intersection of St. Lawrence, Warsaw and Enright avenues, where community leaders are hoping to create four vibrant crosswalk murals.
Walk Warsaw is the initiative. The goal is to make the area safe for drivers and pedestrians while also giving a boost to the commercial corridor.
“One of our goals in the community is to try and use art as a way to connect with both pedestrians and drivers,” Rosenthal said, “and change the way that drivers and pedestrians interact with each other and with the community.”
Sam Conover is community engagement director of Price Hill Will. "
It will bring the drivers eye a little bit more to that crosswalk, so it won’t look like the zebra stripes you have, but there are some stipulations,” Conover said.
Those stipulations include no advertisements, muted color tones and a regular, repeated design.
Designs also cannot interfere with traffic markings or depict anything that might be mistaken as traffic directions.
Community leaders say the crosswalk murals aren’t meant to be distracting, but should help slow passing vehicles.
The plan is to have the crosswalk murals painted at this intersection by late spring.
If you’d like to submit an idea, you have until April 9.
Shortly afterwards, the community will work with the city, and the designs will be picked.
Find design specs and more info here. See submission info below.
