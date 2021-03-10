Dates, times for mass COVID-19 vaccine site at Cintas Center announced

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The dates and times for the mass COVID-19 vaccinations at the Cintas Center have been announced.
First doses of the vaccine will be administered at the Cintas Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., March 18 through March 20.
Second doses at the Cintas Center will be given April 8-10 from 8:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
The pop-up mass vaccination clinic will offer 10,000 first doses and 10,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Cintas Center vaccine site is among 15 total state-sponsored mass vaccine clinics throughout Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week.
All of the state-sponsored mass vaccine sites will operate until they are no longer needed, Gov. DeWine announced.
“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” said Gov. DeWine. “Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics.”
Starting Thursday, Ohio will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more people.
People with Type 2 diabetes, end-stage renal disease, and those 50 and older will be eligible for the vaccine as of Thursday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.