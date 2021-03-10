Father charged after making threat at Princeton High School

Father charged after making threat at Princeton High School
Willie Conley (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp | March 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST - Updated March 10 at 1:55 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A father was charged after threatening to bring a gun to Princeton High School, according to court documents.

The documents say Willie Conley threatened to bring the gun to “handle things” as a response to his anger over his 10th-grade daughter being disciplined regarding an incident with another student.

His threat was made directly to a school resource officer and security monitor, the documents state.

Conley was charged with making a terroristic threat and disorderly conduct.

