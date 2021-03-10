FC Cincinnati announces details for home opener at new West End Stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati’s first-ever game at the new West End Stadium will be played on Sunday, May 16 against Inter Miami CF.
The game kicks off at 4 p.m. It will be a nationally televised broadcast on FOX and can be seen locally on FOX19 Now.
The Orange and Blue are 1-0-1 in home openers since entering Major League Soccer. This will be the club’s third season in the league.
FCC’s season opener is on Saturday, April 17 against Nashville SC on the road.
Tickets to the FCC home opener are currently only available to season ticket holders.
