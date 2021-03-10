Fundraiser for local K9 police units to be held in-person in 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The annual fundraising 5k for The Matt Haverkamp Foundation is April 11, 2021 — and it’ll be held in-person!
The foundation was founded in November 2005 in remembrance of Golf Manor K9 Officer Matt Haverkamp, who died in a 2005 car crash. He created the community’s first bike patrol and K-9 units.
The foundation supports local police departments with purchasing K9 units.
A virtual race option is available as well.
Participants in the 5K can register online through April 6 and in-person on race day until 8:30 a.m.
Register here.
Early Bird savings are available if you register by March 28. Everyone pre-registered is guaranteed a race t-shirt.
The top finishers will receive Matt’s 5k Pursuit medals.
The foundation works to buy many K9s across the Tri-State for departments unable to afford their own dogs.
Since its inception, the foundation has purchased 80 K9s. In 2020 alone, it assisted eight departments, funding 10 K9s as well as vests, heat alarms for their vehicles and training and equipment.
Overall, more than $771,593 has been invested in law enforcement agencies.
The 2021 goal is to aid at least two local departments that have requested the foundation’s assistance.
