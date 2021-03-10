Injunction against Boone Co. schools over virtual learning option dismissed

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The injunction ordered last week in a case against Boone County Schools has officially been dismissed, according to district Superintendent Matthew Turner.
Turner’s statement comes a week after Chris Wiest, the plaintiff’s attorney, told FOX19 NOW the case would be dropped due to the Kentucky general assembly’s passage of House Bill 208.
The bill allows Kentucky schools to seek approval for additional non-traditional learning days (i.e. virtual learning days) as long as the district offers at least two days of in-person learning per week.
The bill is retroactive to the 2020-2021 school year and effective for the 2021-2022 school year “if applicable.”
Beshear signed the bill into law last Thursday.
Around 20 percent of BCSD students have chosen the fully virtual option. As of March 1, the rest are learning in-person four days per week.
“Boone County Schools will continue with our ongoing efforts to move towards full in-person instruction,” Turner said. “And with the passing of HB 208, we are happy to be able to keep serving students who have chosen virtual learning for the remainder of the school year.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.