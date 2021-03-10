More than 17% of Hamilton County residents vaccinated with first dose

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A total of 17.6% of Hamilton County residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Commissioner Denise Driehaus.
There is a disparity in who is getting the vaccine in Hamilton County though, officials said.
Officials showed data on Wednesday on the percentage of African American residents getting the vaccine in Hamilton County.
The African American population makes up 12.67% of Hamilton County’s total vaccination percentage. This makes Hamilton County second in all of Ohio counties in vaccinating African Americans.
Only 7.21% of the 26.56% African American population in the county has been vaccinated, the data showed.
Officials said minority neighborhoods do have lower vaccination rates.
Hamilton County has taken steps to bring the vaccine to those areas.
On Tuesday, a mobile COVID-19 vaccine van was brought into Woodlawn.
With more and more people being vaccinated, along with cases lowering, the commissioner said Wednesday she is hopeful Hamilton County can return to normal soon.
Starting Thursday, Ohio will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more people.
People with Type 2 diabetes, end-stage renal disease, and those 50 and older will be eligible for the vaccine as of Thursday.
A long-term COVID-19 vaccination site will open in Cincinnati later in March.
The Cintas Center vaccine site is among 15 total state-sponsored mass vaccine clinics throughout Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week.
