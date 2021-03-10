National Underground Railroad Freedom Center hosting ‘Unapologetically Speaking: Unpacking Black Feminism’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is addressing the challenges and the importance of Black women in the fight for racial and gender equity.
Part of the Freedom Center’s Women’s History Month programming, the live virtual discussion will include panelists:
- Dr. Carolette Norwood, assistant professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at the University of Cincinnati
- Dr. Djanna Hill, chairperson of the department of Community and Social Justice Studies and professor of Teacher Education at William Paterson University
- Dr. Treva Lindsey, associate professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at The Ohio State University
“From the disparate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in communities across the nation to vigilant protests against systemic racism, current history has shown we are far from achieving equity. Trying to navigate and confront a multitude of injustices can be overwhelming. Black feminism provides a perspective through which we can better understand one another and move toward a greater opportunity for justice,” Director of Museum Experiences Katie Bramell said.
The Zoom meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. on March 11.
